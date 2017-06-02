You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A mother of a young baby came forward Friday after allegedly abandoning her baby with a stranger in a Charlotte neighborhood, police said.

In a Facebook post, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man called police just before 7 a.m. on Friday to report the abandoned infant. The man told police that a woman he had just met asked him to watch the baby around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The man said he took the baby from the woman, but she never came back.

Police updated the Facebook post on Friday to say the mother was located, but she and the man who called police are telling conflicting stories and the circumstances of the incident are still unclear.

Neither person was identified.

The Department of Social Services is investigating the incident.