You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Hbv

— An Orange County mother is calling for criminal charges against a day care worker who breastfed her infant against her wishes.

Kaycee Oxendine said a substitute in the infant room at Carrboro Early School told her last Friday that she was concerned that Oxendine's 3-month-old son was constipated and offered to help.

"She said, 'Oh, I have lots of breast milk. Could I use some of my breast milk?'" Oxendine said Wednesday. "I said, 'Oh, that’s not pleasant. That’s kind of nasty. I don’t know you, and even if I did, no.' And no sooner than I walked out of the room, she picked my son up and put him to her breast."

Another teacher at Carrboro Early School told Oxendine, who works in the pre-kindergarten class there, what happened, and she later saw the incident through surveillance video from the room.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Oxendine said. "If I had any doubt in my mind, I never would have walked out of the room."

The baby, who was premature and has a fragile immune system, was vomiting by Friday night and had to be taken to a hospital emergency room, she said.

Doctors ran a battery of tests on him for everything from alcohol poisoning to disease before determining he is lactose intolerant.

"My son had to be stuck with needles and have blood drawn and things like that," she said. "It's very disturbing as a mom to sit and wait and wonder what the results will be."

The child is fine after the experience, she said.

Daron Council, director of the day care, declined to comment on the issue other than to say the woman, whose name hasn't been released, is no longer in the classroom.

Regulators with the state Department of Health and Human Services were at Carrboro Early School on Tuesday interviewing staff members. DHHS officials said they are "considering next steps" but declined to comment further.

Carrboro police said they are investigating what, if any, criminal charges could be filed in the case.

Oxendine said she was pleased the day care center acted quickly, and she supports the other teachers there. But she wants criminal charges filed against the woman.

"I want to make sure she's never ever able to work with kids again," she said.