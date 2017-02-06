Missing 12-year-old found safe at Raleigh restaurant
Posted 9:51 p.m. yesterday
Updated 18 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office found a 12-year-old boy Monday evening several hours after he went missing from his Raleigh home.
Owen Wycoff disappeared from 905 Riverview Road at 2:30 p.m., and he was found about eight hours later, officials said.
Wycoff's father said the boy was found at a Churches Chicken restaurant on New Bern Avenue. Workers recognized him from news reports and contacted authorities.
Wycoff's father, Raymon, said his son was attempting to walk to a friend's house and got disoriented.
