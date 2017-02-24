You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One of the most notorious and longest-running criminal cases in the Triangle is expected to come to a close Friday as Mike Peterson takes a plea in the death of his wife more than 15 years ago.

Peterson has agreed to enter an Alford plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Under an Alford plea, a defendant can maintain his or her innocence while acknowledging prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction. Courts treat such pleas as guilty pleas, however, so he would be a convicted felon.

The 73-year-old novelist and one-time Durham mayoral candidate has always maintained his innocence in the Dec. 9, 2001, death of Kathleen Peterson, who was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of a staircase in the couple's Durham mansion. Although he argued that his wife died after falling down the stairs, he was found guilty following a three-month trial in 2003 of beating her to death and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The case became the subject of a documentary and remained in the public eye through Mike Peterson's repeated appeals.

He was finally granted a new trial in December 2011 when Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson ruled that a key prosecution witness, former State Crime Lab blood analyst Duane Deaver, had lied on the stand during the original trial.

WRAL.com archive: Mike Peterson case Peterson then tried to head off a retrial, arguing that evidence was so badly handled after the trial – items became intermingled with evidence from other cases while in storage – that his defense team could no longer run tests on it. But Hudson last fall rejected Peterson's contention that it violated his right to a fair trial.

On Thursday, his lawyers filed a court document reiterating his claims of innocence and how law enforcement, medical examiners and other conspired against him during "his now fifteen-year battle with the criminal justice system."

"Mr. Peterson does not trust the judicial system as a search for the truth and believes that putting an end to the misconduct that led to his first conviction is in his best interests," the filing states. "Any witness testifying for the prosecution at a retrial will be attempting to vindicate their prior testimony by securing a second wrongful conviction. It is for this reason that Mr. Peterson has agreed to enter an Alford plea, despite his innocence."

Also, a manslaughter conviction carries a maximum sentence of about five years in prison, and because Peterson has already served eight years behind bars, a plea to that charge would allow him to walk out of the courthouse a free man without a cloud hanging over him of a possible return to prison.