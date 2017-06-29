You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police on Wednesday night called in the Fayetteville Fire Department's Hazmat Team after they found an apparent meth lab inside an Ireland Drive home.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Ireland Drive after a person called 911 to report drugs were being made in the residence. When they arrived, officers found the meth lab.

Police found a suspect at the scene, who was then arrested.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the investigation.

The name of the suspect was not released, and it is unclear how the person was connected to the meth lab.