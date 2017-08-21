You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two men are facing additional charges in connection with the Thursday discovery of two bodies in Harnett County.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to 2028 Bailey Road in Coats at about 12:30 a.m. There they discovered the body of Marcus Lester Fisher, 39, of 1911 Friendly Road in Dunn, in the back yard.

As deputies investigated Fisher’s death, they discovered a decomposed body belonging to a woman in her 20s or 30s off Cool Springs Road near Broadway.

Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of 795 Brown Road in Lillington, and Michael Todd Denning, 37, of 2028 Bailey Road in Coats, were both charged with failure to report a death in connection with both bodies.

On Monday, Denning was additionally charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Fisher and one count of felony conspiracy in connection with the discovery of the woman’s body.

Brown is facing additional charges of accessory after the fact in connection with Fisher’s death and felony conspiracy in connection with the death of the woman.

Denning was being held without bond and Brown was being charged under $500,000 bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.

Paige Nicole Carter, 26, of 1030 Spring Branch Road in Dunn was charged Sunday with one count of failure to report a death in connection with the woman’s death.

Authorities said Brown, Denning, Carter and Fisher were all acquainted.