— A Durham community is standing up to violence after a man was murdered in McDougald Terrace on Friday.

A rally will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the corner of Dayton and Wabash Streets. The area is near the place where 27-year-old Carl Suitt Jr. was shot and killed Friday morning.

McDougald Terrace residents said Suitt’s death is the latest incident in a neighborhood where shootings have become too normal and happen too often.

Suitt’s death happened about 20 yards away from where Frank Clark was shot and killed by a police officer in November. Residents said that shooting still affects their willingness to feel comfortable going to police.

Durham police said they are working to build relationships with residents in the neighborhood by hosting weekly community lunches. They hope that, by fostering relationships, residents will come to police with information when crimes happen and may even offer information that could help prevent a crime.

Monday’s rally will be held by Bull City United, a group that works to prevent violence and retaliation crimes in Durham.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with Suitt’s death.