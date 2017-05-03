Masked man robbed 3 Capital Boulevard restaurants in under 15 minutes
Posted 11:37 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating after three restaurants on Capital Boulevard were robbed in less than 15 minutes Wednesday night.
Authorities said the robberies occurred at a Subway restaurant at 6320 Capital Boulevard, a Papa John’s restaurant at 5260 Capital Boulevard, and a Dunkin Donuts at 8410 Capital Boulevard.
The first robbery was reported at about 9:10 p.m. and the other two were reported within the next 13 minutes.
Authorities said the suspect behind all three robberies wore a mask.
