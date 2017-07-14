You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Marine Corps on Friday announced the names of the 16 people who died in a military plane crash in Mississippi earlier this week.

The people were identified as:

Major Caine M. Goyette

Capt. Sean E. Elliot, of Orange, California

Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, of Chesapeake, Virginia

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, of Chittenden, Vermont

Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, of Dallas, Texas

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianna, of Dallas, Texas

Sgt. Owen J. Lennon, of Rockland, New York

Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare, of Monmouth, New Jersey

Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, of Pierce, Washington

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, of Ventura, California

Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat, of Frederick, Maryland

Sgt. Chad E. Jenson, of Los Angeles, California

Sgt. Talon R. Leach, of Callaway, Missouri

Sgt. Joseph J. Murray, of Duval Florida

Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman, of Benton, Washington

Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey, of Middletown, Indiana