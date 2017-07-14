Local News

Marine Corps identifies 16 killed in military plane crash

Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames rise into the air after a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing several. (Jimmy Taylor via AP)

Raleigh, N.C. — The Marine Corps on Friday announced the names of the 16 people who died in a military plane crash in Mississippi earlier this week.

The people were identified as:

Major Caine M. Goyette

Capt. Sean E. Elliot, of Orange, California

Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, of Chesapeake, Virginia

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, of Chittenden, Vermont

Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, of Dallas, Texas

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianna, of Dallas, Texas

Sgt. Owen J. Lennon, of Rockland, New York

Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare, of Monmouth, New Jersey

Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, of Pierce, Washington

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, of Ventura, California

Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat, of Frederick, Maryland

Sgt. Chad E. Jenson, of Los Angeles, California

Sgt. Talon R. Leach, of Callaway, Missouri

Sgt. Joseph J. Murray, of Duval Florida

Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman, of Benton, Washington

Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey, of Middletown, Indiana

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all