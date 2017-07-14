Marine Corps identifies 16 killed in military plane crash
Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The Marine Corps on Friday announced the names of the 16 people who died in a military plane crash in Mississippi earlier this week.
The people were identified as:
Major Caine M. Goyette
Capt. Sean E. Elliot, of Orange, California
Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, of Chesapeake, Virginia
Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, of Chittenden, Vermont
Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, of Dallas, Texas
Sgt. Julian M. Kevianna, of Dallas, Texas
Sgt. Owen J. Lennon, of Rockland, New York
Cpl. Daniel I. Baldassare, of Monmouth, New Jersey
Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, of Pierce, Washington
Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, of Ventura, California
Staff Sgt. William J. Kundrat, of Frederick, Maryland
Sgt. Chad E. Jenson, of Los Angeles, California
Sgt. Talon R. Leach, of Callaway, Missouri
Sgt. Joseph J. Murray, of Duval Florida
Sgt. Dietrich A. Schmieman, of Benton, Washington
Petty Ofc. 2nd Class Ryan M. Lohrey, of Middletown, Indiana
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.