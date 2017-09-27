You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man was wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting outside a Walmart in Fayetteville, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the Walmart at 1550 Skibo Road. Shoppers in the parking lot scrambled for safety when the shots rang out.

The unidentified man tried to run to the entrance of the store but collapsed, police said. He had been shot several times and was listed in serious condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Police said the 2007 black Ford King Ranch pickup the man had been in was stolen from the parking lot, police said. The truck has North Carolina license CAD-9892.

Investigators haven't determined in the shooting was the result of a robbery or a carjacking.

"Right now, we’re trying to find out the circumstances that led up to the shooting," said Lt. Todd Joyce of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Investigators are reviewing footage from security cameras inside and outside Walmart to identify a suspect and see if they can figure out what led to the shooting.