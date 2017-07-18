You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A person died after being struck by lightning Tuesday night in Sanford, according to a neighbor who witnessed the scene.

The incident happened on Vance Street at about 7:30 p.m. as strong storms moved through the area.

Neighbors said the storm was punctuated by a particularly loud lightning strike on a tree at the corner of Vance and Crestview streets.

Neighbor Harmon Cochrane said he came outside to find authorities surrounding a person who was dead on the ground.

“Every now and then you would hear a little lightning but for one instance you heard two big booms and I just took for granted that the lightning hit something. I never thought it was going to be the individual, never did,” he said. "That was a serious freak accident there, oh my God."

Cochrane said he thinks the lightning victim may have gone under the tree to get away from the heavy rain.

Police have not commented on the incident or released the identity of the person who was killed.