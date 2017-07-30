Man struck by car, killed in Hoke County
Posted 8:29 a.m. today
Updated 9:05 a.m. today
Aberdeen, N.C. — A man officials believe to be homeless was struck by a car and killed Saturday in Hoke County.
Around 9 p.m., officials responded to a crash on NC-211 in Aberdeen near the Moore County line. At the scene, they found the victim, 52-year-old Shawn Perkins, who died at the scene.
According to officials, Perkins was walking east along the highway when he was struck by a car. The driver of the car stopped and waited for law enforcement officials to arrive.
NC-211 was closed to traffic for an extended time period while officials rerouted traffic.
The incident remains under investigation.
