You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17yZz

— Police are searching for a man who broke into a Fayetteville convenience store on March 30 and stole lottery tickets, beer and cigarettes.

Just after midnight, the man threw a large landscaping brick through the glass door of the Exxon gas station located at 5631 Yadkin Road, according to Fayetteville police.

Police said the man, who was filmed on surveillance video, stole Budweiser beer, Newport cigarettes and the lottery tickets.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the identity of the suspect should call Det. Z. Pittman at the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-580-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.