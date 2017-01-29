You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Road rage sparked a shooting that injured one man early Sunday outside a McDonald's restaurant in Raleigh.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to shooting outside of the McDonald's located at 3026 Capital Boulevard near the intersection at Trawick Road.

They found one victim, John Anthony Crusoe, 41, with a gunshot wound on his leg. Crusoe was transported to WakeMed for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are searching for a suspect described as a clean-shaven black male in his 30s or 40s with long dreadlocks and a chubby face. He was believed to be driving an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck. The truck is black with faded paint and red or orange pinstripes along its sides.

An investigation revealed that Crusoe and the suspect were arguing before he was shot.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP.