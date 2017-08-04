You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police were working Friday afternoon to identify suspects in a morning shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

According to police, the shooting ended near the Forest Hills Shopping Center at about 9:15 a.m. where a 28-year-old man, who was driving a vehicle, was found shot in the chest.

Witnesses said a car sped through the area and came to a stop right in front of the shopping center. The passenger then jumped and took off.

"When the shots happened, they jumped out of the car and came running down the street and went behind the buildings," said Thomas Schow.

The passenger of the vehicle was found in a nearby dumpster and was taken into custody. It was not clear if police were calling him a suspect in the shooting.

The driver was being treated for serious injuries.