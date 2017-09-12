You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/195fD

— A man will spend at least 16 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting a Sampson County woman by mistake two years ago.

Antonio Cyree Lamont Lockamy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property. He was sentenced to 16 to 20¼ years in prison.

Gerri Newkirk, 30, was shot dead in her bed in her Clinton apartment on Jan. 20, 2015.

Prosecutors said Lockamy was upset that Newkirk's boyfriend had taken a gun from him and later beat him up in a public fight, so Lockamy got another gun and went to the Springwood Apartments to exact revenge.

Seven shots were fired through a window into an apartment, and Newkirk was hit once in the leg and once in the face and chest, prosecutors said.

Her boyfriend and her three children weren't injured in the shooting.

Lockamy’s girlfriend told investigators that he arrived at their residence a few hours later and told her he did something he regretted, prosecutors said.