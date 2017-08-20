You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18seY

— A man was killed early Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Johnston County.

Around 1:45 a.m., officials with the State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving one motorcycle near 6458 Old Fairground Road.

According to authorities, the 2016 BMW motorcycle struck a fire hydrant and the cyclist was ejected into the woods. Officials say 37-year-old Drew Veeneman died at the scene.

According to officials, speed may have contributed to the crash, but alcohol was not involved.