Local News
Man killed in Johnston County motorcycle crash
Posted 7:26 a.m. today
Updated 3 minutes ago
Angier, N.C. — A man was killed early Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Johnston County.
Around 1:45 a.m., officials with the State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving one motorcycle near 6458 Old Fairground Road.
According to authorities, the 2016 BMW motorcycle struck a fire hydrant and the cyclist was ejected into the woods. Officials say 37-year-old Drew Veeneman died at the scene.
According to officials, speed may have contributed to the crash, but alcohol was not involved.
