— A man died and three others were injured late Saturday after two vehicles crashed head-on near the intersection of Mitchell Mill Road and Watkins Road in Wake Forest.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a man was driving a 1988 Mercedes sedan east on Mitchell Mill Road at about 10:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line to pass another vehicle.

As the driver of the Mercedes attempted to pass, he hit a 2008 Ford Taurus-X driven by Joshua Smith, a 30-year-old from Avon Park, Fla.

Smith had two passengers in his Ford, 34-year-old Victoria Black, and 5-year-old Jason Smith, who are also from Avon Park.

Smith and his son suffered serious injuries, and Black was critically hurt, officials said. All three were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Troopers said the driver of the Mercedes passed illegally prior to the crash. Speed was also a factor in the incident.

Investigators also said Smith had consumed alcohol prior to the crash. He has been charged with driving while impaired and failure to use a proper child restraint system.