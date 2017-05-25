You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old man died in a shooting reported Wednesday in Raeford.

Deputies responded to the area of Mockingbird Hill Road and Heron Drive at about 9:30 p.m. and found Chavez Christian Lockhart, of Fayetteville, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies confirmed that Lockhart was the half-brother of Shaniya Davis, the 5-year-old girl Fayetteville found murdered in 2009.

Lockhart was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Thursday, officials said.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at 910-875-5111.