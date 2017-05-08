Man dead, woman injured in overnight Durham shooting
Posted 5:07 a.m. today
Updated 6:58 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A double shooting left one person dead and another critically injured early Monday morning.
Around 1 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Golden Crest Drive. At the scene, they found one man dead and one woman suffering from serious injuries.
The woman, who was shot in the head, was transported to a local hospital.
Durham police are not searching for any suspects. An investigation is underway.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated.
