— A 17-year-old man is in critical condition on Monday after a crash.

According to officials, Jadakis Harrison was struck by a car around 12:20 a.m. in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 54. He was transported to UNC with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 42-year-old Michelle Bamford, was not injured.

Officials said Harrison was wearing dark clothing while walking in the travel lane and that he was in a dark area with no lighting at the time of the crash. Speed does not appear to be a factor.

The road was closed for a couple hours while investigators worked the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.