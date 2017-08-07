Man critically injured in NC-54 crash was 'wearing dark clothing'
Durham, N.C. — A 17-year-old man is in critical condition on Monday after a crash.
According to officials, Jadakis Harrison was struck by a car around 12:20 a.m. in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 54. He was transported to UNC with life-threatening injuries.
The driver, 42-year-old Michelle Bamford, was not injured.
Officials said Harrison was wearing dark clothing while walking in the travel lane and that he was in a dark area with no lighting at the time of the crash. Speed does not appear to be a factor.
The road was closed for a couple hours while investigators worked the scene.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
