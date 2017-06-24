You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are searching for a man who is accused of peeping into a woman's Fayetteville home early Saturday morning.

The Fayetteville Police Department said 27-year-old Steven Michael Dunning drove to the Montibello subdivision, parked his vehicle and walked to the victim's home. Dunning concealed himself in the victim's back yard and began looking in a window.

The victim saw Dunning and called police just before 4 a.m., officials said.

Police said Dunning fled the scene, and officers were unable to find him. He abandoned his car, and it was towed.

Dunning was charged with secret peeping.

Police encouraged Durnning's friends and family to have him surrender to law enforcement due to multiple past incidents of the same nature.

Anyone with information about Dunning should call the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 911 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.