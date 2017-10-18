You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More than five years after a baby died in Raleigh, police have arrested a Mount Olive man in connection with the death.

James Fidel Jennings, 32, was charged Tuesday with murder and was being held in the Wake County jail.

Jennings was caring for the 11-month-old boy at a home in the 6100 block of St. Giles Street on May 29, 2012, when the baby was reported unresponsive, police said. The baby died two days later at WakeMed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was asphyxiation, and police and Child Protective Services have investigated the death over the succeeding years. Wake County prosecutors recently said there was enough evidence to charge Jennings, police said.