Man charged in fatal Roanoke Rapids stabbing
Posted 11:09 p.m. yesterday
Updated 13 minutes ago
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — The man who was injured Tuesday in a stabbing died Wednesday as a result of his injuries, according to officials.
Roanoke Rapids police said officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Love Street at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a man with multiple stab wounds to his lower extremities. The the victim died around 12:30 a.m., according to officials.
Juan Gilberto Ellis,19, was arrested and charged Tuesday night with assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $50,000 bond and will appear in court Wednesday.
Authorities said the suspect and victim lived together.
