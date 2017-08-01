You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18icL

— The man who was injured Tuesday in a stabbing died Wednesday as a result of his injuries, according to officials.

Roanoke Rapids police said officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Love Street at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a man with multiple stab wounds to his lower extremities. The the victim died around 12:30 a.m., according to officials.

Juan Gilberto Ellis,19, was arrested and charged Tuesday night with assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $50,000 bond and will appear in court Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect and victim lived together.