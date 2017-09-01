You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two people who were found shot in a car last month, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory Recardo Fargas, of 154 Pat Way, in Lillington, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Bryant James Rosser, 27, and Kelcie Lynn Vann, 24.

Rosser and Vann, both of Lee County, were found in a grey Toyota Camry on August 14. The car, which was found on the side of a dirt path near Buffalo Lakes Road and Twin Ponds Road, had multiple bullet holes in the windshield and hood.

Vann's relatives called the victims "new friends" and said they may have been romantically linked.

Authorities said additional arrests are possible.