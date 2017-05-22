You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Knightdale man has been accused of secretly "peeping" at women during a Raleigh festival.

The incident happened on Saturday at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds during the Got to be NC Festival. Officials said Matthew Keller, 26, is charged with eight felony counts of peeping. According to an arrest warrant, Keller used a cell phone to secretly look at the underwear of several women at the festival.

Keller was released on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.