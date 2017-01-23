You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Through Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina, 8-year-old Mac Hogstrom flew over the Triangle Tuesday morning in WRAL's Sky 5 with pilot Steve Wiley.

The ride was originally scheduled for Monday, but rainy weather caused it to be postponed.

Mac got to ride in Sky 5 with each of his parents during two separate trips. Departing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Mac flew over some of his favorite landmarks and locations in Raleigh and Durham.

He also made two passes over the WRAL Studios on Western Boulevard in Raleigh, where the staff turned out to wave to him.

WRAL is on its third helicopter, and it's the biggest and fastest Sky 5 yet, flying around 150 miles per hour.

Mac developed an interest for helicopters during his stays at Duke Children's Hospital, where he could watch them takeoff and land. Make-A-Wish asked WRAL to help fulfill his wish for a helicopter ride in Sky 5.

Mac learned that his wish to fly would be granted during a visit to WRAL Studios where he got a tour from Debra Morgan.