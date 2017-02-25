You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Gospel singer Shaylena Wood of Sanford performed at churches across the Sandhills and the Triangle. She died Thursday night near her home in Sanford in a car crash.

People close to her said she was known as a “woman of god.”



Pastor Jason Trusell said her voice soared with the psalms at Life Changers Fellowship Church and she brought a beautiful element to any service. And he doesn’t know why her voice was silenced so early.

“We have that question. I’m trying to put my mind around it and really ask God for strength to even talk about the why, the why of God,” Pastor Jason Trusell said.



Javaline Raines is Trusell’s mom and Wood’s godmother.

“They were just brothers and sister, a bond that’s broken. But we know where she’s at. It just hard. It’s really hard,” Raines said. “God has his way of doing things.”



From the sanctuary to the school day, Wood had a voice. She was a teacher’s assistant at West Lee Middle School, and she helped troubles youth overcome issues. She also worked as a crisis intervention specialist and a bus driver.

“She was a great mentor,” Trusell said.

Raines said she was a special individual whose legacy will always be remembered in her community.

“He needed a flower in his garden. We should always say when somebody dies, God needs a flower. And he picked the best of the flowers for her to be in his garden,”she said.