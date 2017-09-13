Lawsuit threatened unless UNC-Chapel Hill removes 'Silent Sam'
Posted 31 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A law firm on Wednesday urged the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to remove the "Silent Sam" Confederate soldier statute from campus or risk being sued for fostering a racially hostile learning environment.
In a letter sent to UNC President Margaret Spellings, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt and members of the UNC Board of Governors and the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, Hampton Dellinger, a Durham attorney representing 12 UNC-Chapel Hill students, a professor and the Black Law Students Association, said the statue violates federal anti-discrimination laws.
Students have rallied several times in recent weeks, calling for Silent Sam's removal, but Folt has said the school lacks the legal authority to act because of a 2015 state law that prevents removing or altering a public monument without state approval.
"[T]hat position is wrong as it ignores UNC’s overriding obligation to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws. UNC is not only free to remove Silent Sam in order to adhere to federal law, it is legally obligated to do so," Dellinger wrote in the letter. "Simply put: UNC’s state law excuse is an insufficient response to a breach of federal law. As a result, you must stop violating federal civil rights laws and remove Silent Sam."
Campus spokesman Joel Curran said Wednesday the students raised questions about federal civil rights law that will need to be addressed.
Leaving the statue in the middle of campus is tantamount to being "deliberately indifferent to a racially hostile learning environment" in violation of federal civil rights laws, Dellinger wrote.
"UNC’s decision to disobey federal law by allowing the racial animus perpetuated by Silent Sam to continue constitutes grounds for legal action," he wrote.
Ralph Savary Sep 13, 5:32 p.m.
The war is over. Put them in a museum and be done with it.
Chris Grimes Sep 13, 5:16 p.m.
As were many confederate monuments, Silent Sam was erected to 'honor' white supremacy. From Wikipedia: "According to research by W. Fitzhugh Brundage, who is the William B. Umstead Professor of History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the purpose of this statue was clearly stated at its 1913 dedication. In his dedication speech, industrialist Julian Carr praised Confederate soldiers both for their wartime valor and their defense "of the Anglo Saxon race during the four years after the war" when "their courage and steadfastness saved the very life of the Anglo Saxon race in the South." The four years referred to the Ku Klux Klan's terrorizing of blacks and white Republicans who sought to change the white dominance in the south. Carr also boasted to the crowd that "one hundred yards from where we stand" soon after the defeat of the Confederate army 'I horse whipped a negro wench until her skirts hung in shreds because she had maligned and insulted a Southern lady.' "
William Sherman Sep 13, 4:50 p.m.
I have about reached the conclusion that those subjected to the whole hostile learning environment maybe dont need to be at UNC to begin with. If they are so susceptible to being told what upsets them and precisely what words or phrases to use to express their discomfort, then their admission to the school can be questioned. 10 or 12 students out of how many thousands of students, and that qualifies as grounds for court action? Be interesting to learn how long the plaintiffs have actually been enrolled at UNC. And would like to know where the attorney himself went to under graduate and law schools. Me thinks I detect the putrid aroma of hypocrisy waifting on the breeze.
Johnny Collins Sep 13, 4:32 p.m.
Ridiculous, this is what is wrong with society today, 100 years from now, I wonder what people will say about the United States as this country is surely doomed and will not be here in the next 100 years.
Brent Hall Sep 13, 4:31 p.m.
The statue is simply something for certain groups of people to complain about or claim they are offended by its presence.
Jerry Sawyer Sep 13, 4:24 p.m.
Why didn't this create a hostile environment last year or over the past decades?
Deborah Turner Sep 13, 4:13 p.m.
Is the American flag next ?
Jon Smith Sep 13, 4:11 p.m.
The fact they are filing this lawsuit creates a hostile learning environment for me...I'll be filing my lawsuit shortly.
Douglas Roberts Sep 13, 4:07 p.m.
a White Law Students Association would be viewed as racist, right ?
Clif Bardwell Sep 13, 3:06 p.m.
What happens if another group threatens a lawsuit if UNC-Chapel Hill removes "Silent Sam"?