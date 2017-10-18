Largest drug bust in Clayton PD history puts 19 behind bars
Posted 8:47 p.m. today
Updated 28 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — The largest drug operation in the history of the Clayton Police Department put 19 people behind bars Wednesday morning while charges were filed against nine others.
“Operation Hailstorm” involved three months of undercover investigation which culminated in a series of early morning raids that found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, guns and more than $3,000 in cash.
“The streets are going to be a lot quieter this weekend,” Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said. “These dealers have polluted this community and, frankly, have polluted many communities throughout Johnston County and the region.”
The following 18 Clayton residents were charged Wednesday in connection with “Operation Hailstorm” while police are working to apprehend eight additional unnamed people:
- Michael Travis Pearson, 57, was charged with 10 counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin, one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine and eight counts of selling, delivering or possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. He was being held under $1 million bond.
- Timothy Leon Horton, 52, was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was being held under $15,000 bond.
- Cedveon Raheem Rouse, 22, was charged with one count of obtaining property under false pretenses, four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, four counts of selling marijuana and four counts of delivering marijuana. He was being held under $220,000 bond.
- Amy Gray O’Neal, 37, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana and two counts of maintaining a dwelling to sell drugs. She was being held under $60,000 bond.
- Darius Hikeen Ray, 21, was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver a scheduled VI controlled substance. He was being held under $20,000 bond.
- Joshua Shane Mitchell, 21, was charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of selling marijuana and three counts of delivering marijuana. He was being held under $180,000 bond.
- Kenneth Ray Powell, 32, was charged with one count of selling or delivering cocaine, one count of maintaining a dwelling, three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of selling marijuana and three counts of delivering marijuana. He was being held under $110,000 bond.
- Satchel Tobias Needham, 20, was charged with one count of selling cocaine, one count of delivering cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, two counts of selling marijuana and two counts of delivering marijuana. He was being held under $140,000 bond.
- Thurman Keith Ward II, 44, was charged with one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling, three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of selling marijuana and three counts of delivering marijuana. He was being held under $130,000 bond.
- Rodney Alonzo Williams Jr., 31, was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of selling cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of selling or delivering marijuana and three counts of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana. He was being held under $290,000 bond.
- Albino Zamora, 17, was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, one count of selling or delivering marijuana and one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana. She was being held under $50,000 bond.
- Bryan Lamont Barbour, 43, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, two counts of selling marijuana and two counts of delivering marijuana. He was being held under $80,000 bond.
- Gregory Marshal Hinton, 47, was charged with two counts of selling or delivering marijuana, two counts of selling marijuana, two counts of delivering marijuana, three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, three counts of selling cocaine, three counts of delivering cocaine, one count of conspiracy to sell cocaine and one count of conspiracy to sell marijuana. He was being held under $220,000 bond.
- Joseph Archie Barbour Jr., 58, was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, one count of selling or delivering cocaine and one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine. He was being held under $100,000 bond.
- Tafari Linley Streeks, 21, was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held under $25,000 bond.
- Marcus Deontoine Best, 39, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of selling or delivering marijuana and three counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling.
- Dean Leroy Martin, 30, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling, one count of selling cocaine and one count of conspiracy to sell cocaine. He was being held under $60,000 bond.
- Louis Smith, 61, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, one count of selling cocaine, one count of delivering cocaine, one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held under $180,000.
- Kenneth Ray Powell, 32, was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, 1 count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling, three counts of possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of selling marijuana and three counts of delivering marijuana. He was being held under $110,000.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.