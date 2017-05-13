You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wake Forest police are investigating the theft of a colorful trailer owned by the Kona Ice company used to serve flavored ice.

The trailer was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday at the owner's warehouse in Wake Forest, according to a Kona Ice spokesperson.

It is valued at $40,000, and the owner has posted surveillance camera photos on social media asking for the public's help.

The company does own other trucks that in the area, but the owner said if anyone sees a trailer to please contact the Wake Forest police at 919-554-6150.