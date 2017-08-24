You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of a Durham man who is accused of killing a teenager during the sale of a cell phone set up on Craigslist in 2014.

Jarrion Hood is accused of killing 18-year-old Jawad Razai of Raleigh. Hood's attorney told the judge she was concerned about balancing the health of her pregnancy with providing solid legal defense at trial.

A jury was already selected to hear the case, so the judge had to declare a mistrial. The mistrial was announced before attorneys made their opening statements.

Officials said the trial will likely be rescheduled for some time next year.

According to investigators, Hood shot Razai at about 7:30 p.m. that day after when Razai to the area to purchase a phone he found on Craigslist. Police said they believe Hood tried to rob Razai.

Razai was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Hood also suffered a gunshot wound during the attempted robbery, but his injuries were not life-threatening. Authorities said Hood's injury was self-inflicted and that one gun was recovered from the scene.