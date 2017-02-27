You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17SrN

— A youth pastor at a Johnston County church was arrested Saturday night and charged with having sex with a teen, authorities said Monday.

Michael Todd Jancso, 24, was charged with statutory rape of a child under age 16.

Deputies found Jancso with the teen outside River Dell Elementary School, authorities said.

Jancso works at Elizabeth United Methodist Church in Smithfield, and investigators determined he met the girl during a church function.