Johnston youth pastor faces sex charge
Posted 42 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — A youth pastor at a Johnston County church was arrested Saturday night and charged with having sex with a teen, authorities said Monday.
Michael Todd Jancso, 24, was charged with statutory rape of a child under age 16.
Deputies found Jancso with the teen outside River Dell Elementary School, authorities said.
Jancso works at Elizabeth United Methodist Church in Smithfield, and investigators determined he met the girl during a church function.
