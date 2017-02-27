You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Johnston County tree trimmer was killed when he was thrown from a bucket truck Monday morning.

Family members said Kenneth Earl Vick, 65, was working with his brother at a home at 402 Dixie Drive in Selma when a gust of wind caused the top of the tree he was cutting to crash into the lift truck, throwing him about 65 feet to the ground.

A rented machine also toppled to the ground during the incident, family members said.

Family members said Vick was the co-owner of Country Boy Tree Service and was well-known in Johnston, Wilson and Wayne counties. He was also the co-owner of Kenly Appliances in Kenley.

Selma police and OSHA are investigating the death.