Johnston County tree trimmer killed in 65-foot fall from bucket truck
Posted 5:07 p.m. today
Updated 49 minutes ago
Selma, N.C. — A Johnston County tree trimmer was killed when he was thrown from a bucket truck Monday morning.
Family members said Kenneth Earl Vick, 65, was working with his brother at a home at 402 Dixie Drive in Selma when a gust of wind caused the top of the tree he was cutting to crash into the lift truck, throwing him about 65 feet to the ground.
A rented machine also toppled to the ground during the incident, family members said.
Family members said Vick was the co-owner of Country Boy Tree Service and was well-known in Johnston, Wilson and Wayne counties. He was also the co-owner of Kenly Appliances in Kenley.
Selma police and OSHA are investigating the death.
Donald Holder Feb 27, 5:56 p.m.
I'm sure there's something that he was supposed to do to prevent this but I don't know what. I'm sure OSHA will find something though.
Janet Ghumri Feb 27, 5:30 p.m.
So tragic. Prayers for the family! God rest his soul.