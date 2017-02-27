Local News

A Johnston County tree trimmer was killed when he was thrown from a bucket truck Monday morning.
Family members said Kenneth Earl Vick, 65, was working with his brother at a home at 402 Dixie Drive in Selma when a gust of wind caused the top of the tree he was cutting to crash into the lift truck, throwing him about 65 feet to the ground.

A rented machine also toppled to the ground during the incident, family members said.

Family members said Vick was the co-owner of Country Boy Tree Service and was well-known in Johnston, Wilson and Wayne counties. He was also the co-owner of Kenly Appliances in Kenley.

Selma police and OSHA are investigating the death.

  • Donald Holder Feb 27, 5:56 p.m.
    I'm sure there's something that he was supposed to do to prevent this but I don't know what. I'm sure OSHA will find something though.

  • Janet Ghumri Feb 27, 5:30 p.m.
    So tragic. Prayers for the family! God rest his soul.