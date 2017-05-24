You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people died late Tuesday night when the Jeep they were driving crashed and caught fire in Harnett County.

The crash happened near the intersection of N.C. Highway 27 and Barbecue Church Road. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the 2000-model Jeep crossed the center line, went off the road and down an embankment.

The vehicle overturned and caught fire, troopers said. The passenger, a man, was ejected and pinned under the Jeep, and the driver, a woman, was trapped in the car.

Both people died on scene. The people were not identified.