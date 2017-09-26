Local News
Inmate who escaped in Harnett County captured after nearly two weeks
Posted 5:06 p.m. today
Marion, N.C. — A Sanford Correctional Center inmate who escaped while on work assignment earlier this month was captured Tuesday afternoon.
Micahel D. Clark was a member of the inmate construction crew at the Harnett Correctional Institution in Lillington on Sept. 14 when he was discovered missing.
Clark was taken into custody in Marion at about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Clark, 51, was a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence for felony breaking and entering. His projected release date was February 2020.
Authorities said Clark will face additional charges for his escape.
