— A Sanford Correctional Center inmate who escaped while on work assignment earlier this month was captured Tuesday afternoon.

Micahel D. Clark was a member of the inmate construction crew at the Harnett Correctional Institution in Lillington on Sept. 14 when he was discovered missing.

Clark was taken into custody in Marion at about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Clark, 51, was a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence for felony breaking and entering. His projected release date was February 2020.

Authorities said Clark will face additional charges for his escape.