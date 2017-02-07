You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An inmate assaulted three Central Prison employees late Monday night, sending the inmate and all three workers to the hospital to be treated, officials said.

The assault happened around 11 p.m. at the prison in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The inmate fought and punched the employees.

All four people were treated by prison medical staff before being taken to the hospital. The employees were released from the hospital, and the inmate was treated and returned back to Central Prison.

The identity of the inmate was not released.