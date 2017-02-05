You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17G7A

— Durham police hoping to bridge the gap between law enforcement officers and the citizens they serve kicked off Super Bowl Sunday with a little friendly competition: Officer vs. teen in Madden NFL.

"It's basically a holiday, an American holiday," Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn said of the Super Bowl.

"What better way to use that holiday than to engage our youth in a gaming opportunity as well?"

Durham police organized this a Madden videogame tournament with Microsoft at The Streets at Southpoint on Sunday afternoon. Officers paired off with players from the Durham Teen Center, a place dedicated to providing a safe space for youth between 13 and 19 years old.

"When they heard Madden video games, they jumped at the chance to do it," Durham Teen Center's Greg Greene said. "It's something fun, and with the PD, I think it's something great to participate in.

"When that olive branch is extended to the community, that's when the trust is regained. That's how it's built. That's how we move forward as a community. To be a part of that is exciting. I love the direction Durham is going in, and I hope and I trust that it will continue."

They played for the fun of it and with a little incentive. One lucky teen got a free Xbox to take home!

"It's really cool. It's really great," said De'Anthony Bright.