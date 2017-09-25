You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Plans for an IKEA in Cary were discussed at a Monday night planning and zoning board meeting.

The development company has asked the town to change the zoning on 20 acres of the Cary Towne Center property to allow an extra 125,000 square feet of retail when IKEA replaces the old Sears store.

The proposal also accounts for neighbors who have fought changes at the mall in the past by stating that the side of the property that faces homes will be used for parking.

In July, IKEA officials said that if plans are approved, demolition is scheduled for 2018, groundbreaking would take place in 2019 and the store could open in 2020.

The store would be the second IKEA location in North Carolina and could bring 500 jobs created during construction. Approximately 300 workers would join the IKEA family when the new store opens, officials said.