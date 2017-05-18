IKEA announces plan to open Cary location
Cary, N.C. — After months of rumors, home furnishing retailer IKEA announced on Thursday its plan to open a location in Cary.
The proposed 15-acre site would be located near Interstate 40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, adjacent to Cary Towne Center. If approved, it would be the second IKEA location in North Carolina.
The proposal is for a 359,000-square-foot store and a two-level parking structure with 1,000 parking spaces. It could open as early as summer 2020.
“We are excited about the opportunity for a potential second North Carolina IKEA store at this location in Cary,” IKEA U.S. President Lars Petersson said in a news release. “A store in the Raleigh area would complement our strong presence established in Charlotte and eventually provide customers in Central and Eastern North Carolina an IKEA store closer to them.”
