— All northbound and southbound lane of Interstate 95 are closed near Exit 10 in Robeson County following a crash involving two tractor trailers, according to the State Department of Transportation.

Once the crash is clear, crews will need to inspect the roadway for safety.

The highway is expected to remain closed until around 6 p.m., and detours are in place.

Drivers traveling south must take Exit 10 for US-301 South and turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto NC-130/East Main Street. Continue onto NC-130 to re-access I-95 South.

Those traveling north must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left on NC-130 North. Continue on NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street). Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.