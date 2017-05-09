You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Traffic began flowing on the westbound lanes of Interstate 440 in Raleigh Tuesday evening after a tractor-trailer, towing a crane, hit the Melbourne Road bridge.

According to authorities, the track hit the bridge at about 1:30 p.m., reducing traffic to one lane. The incident caused major delays through the evening rush hour commute.

Officials said the bridge was inspected and would remain closed Tuesday night. Repairs will be determined on Wednesday.