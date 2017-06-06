You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The mandatory water conservation was lifted in Henderson Wednesday afternoon, but the boil water advisory for human consumption is in effect until further notice.

The Kerr Regional Water System is now pumping water at a normal rate. Based on the initial investigation, it appear the problem was caused by the pump's data system.

Residents in Franklin County, Henderson and Oxford were advised Monday evening to conserve water after service pump issues caused periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

The director of the water system said that the computer that controls the high pressure pump in the Kerr Lake Regional Water System malfunctioned, so the pump that takes water to the overhead storage and into people's homes wasn't working.

Authorities said the periods of low or no pressure in the systems are increasing the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

An initial boil water advisory for Henderson and Oxford residents was expanded to include all of Franklin County early Tuesday.