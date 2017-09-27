You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Orange County officials have recently identified three cases of mumps in the area.

The Orange County Health Department on Wednesday said the three cases were confirmed in the last two months. Mumps is a viral illness with symptoms that might include low-grade fever, muscle aches, unusual tiredness and loss of appetite, among others.

"Mumps is spread through direct contact with respiratory droplets (from coughing and sneezing) and saliva from an infected person," officials said. "Symptoms usually begin 16-18 days after exposure, but the range can be as short as 14 days and as long as 25 days from the exposure."

Health officials said the risk of becoming infected is low, especially for people who have been vaccinated.