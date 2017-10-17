Goldsboro woman brings home bacon upside boyfriend's head
Posted 10:56 a.m. today
Updated 10:59 a.m. today
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro woman whacked her boyfriend on the head with a package of bacon during a weekend argument, according to a police report.
Bradley Ray Risinger, 38, told police that he and Stephanie Michelle Harell, 33, were arguing Sunday morning in their apartment when Harell hit him on the left side of the face with the pack of uncooked bacon.
Risinger declined to press charges in the assault.
— Posted by Danny McFarland