Goldsboro woman brings home bacon upside boyfriend's head

Posted 10:56 a.m. today
Updated 10:59 a.m. today

Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro woman whacked her boyfriend on the head with a package of bacon during a weekend argument, according to a police report.

Bradley Ray Risinger, 38, told police that he and Stephanie Michelle Harell, 33, were arguing Sunday morning in their apartment when Harell hit him on the left side of the face with the pack of uncooked bacon.

Risinger declined to press charges in the assault.

3 Comments

  • Kelly Paris Oct 17, 12:11 p.m.
    That was my first thought. That article title isn't professional journalism.

  • Rod Runner Oct 17, 11:56 a.m.
    At least she didn't stab him with it 123 times.

  • Danny McFarland Oct 17, 11:40 a.m.
    Slow news day? :)