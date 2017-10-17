You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Goldsboro woman whacked her boyfriend on the head with a package of bacon during a weekend argument, according to a police report.

Bradley Ray Risinger, 38, told police that he and Stephanie Michelle Harell, 33, were arguing Sunday morning in their apartment when Harell hit him on the left side of the face with the pack of uncooked bacon.

Risinger declined to press charges in the assault.