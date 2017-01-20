You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Goldsboro man accidentally shot and killed his wife early Friday morning when he mistook her for someone trying to break into the home.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the home at 108 Dee Dee Place around 12:30 a.m. in reference to an accidental shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Gina Williams, 48, lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Billy Williams, 49, was also on the porch, administering first aid to Gina Williams, according to the sheriff's office.

EMS arrived on scene, but Gina Williams died.

Authorities said Gina Williams was home early from an overnight shift at work and was trying to get in the front door. One of the children inside the home thought someone was trying to break in, and woke Billy Williams.

Billy Williams then got a gun from a safe, opened the front door and fired one shot, authorities said. The front porch light was not on.

No charges have been filed.