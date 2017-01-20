Goldsboro man accidentally shoots, kills wife who came home from work early
Posted 1:09 p.m. today
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man accidentally shot and killed his wife early Friday morning when he mistook her for someone trying to break into the home.
Wayne County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the home at 108 Dee Dee Place around 12:30 a.m. in reference to an accidental shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Gina Williams, 48, lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to her neck.
Billy Williams, 49, was also on the porch, administering first aid to Gina Williams, according to the sheriff's office.
EMS arrived on scene, but Gina Williams died.
Authorities said Gina Williams was home early from an overnight shift at work and was trying to get in the front door. One of the children inside the home thought someone was trying to break in, and woke Billy Williams.
Billy Williams then got a gun from a safe, opened the front door and fired one shot, authorities said. The front porch light was not on.
No charges have been filed.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Anita Gibson Jan 20, 1:50 p.m.
Don't the laws only protect a shooter if the intruder is inside the house? How horribly tragic, especially for those kids. I know safety may only give you a matter of seconds but wow. Just open the door and shoot?
Rod Runner Jan 20, 1:24 p.m.
Why did he even open the door? What kind of person is so ready to kill a possible intruder that they won't even yell through the door that they've called the police or have a gun? His first instinct is to open the door and start shooting?
I'm surprised no charges have been filed, but maybe it's punishment enough that he killed his wife. Except without being charged and convicted of a crime, he'll still be able to own a gun.
If he had killed an actual attempted-burglar on his front porch by opening the door first and just shooting, I imagine it would be a manslaughter charge, at least.
Michael Woods Jan 20, 1:21 p.m.
Omg ,I would be devistated .Thoughts and prayers to all involved.That is just awful.
Rod Runner Jan 20, 1:21 p.m.
Wow, what a well prepared gun owner. So ready to shoot first and ask questions later.