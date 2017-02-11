Local News
Garner Police Department names 9-year-old as honorary officer
Garner, N.C. — The Garner Police Department added a special new recruit to its ranks Saturday. The Department and Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina named 9-year-old Khamari Campbell an honorary Garner police officer.
Last September Khamari was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and the event was Khamari's wish as he has always wanted to be a police officer.
He has been part of the Police Athletic and Activities League since the third grade. He is now in the fourth grade at Creech Wood Elementary School.
