— The Garner Police Department added a special new recruit to its ranks Saturday. The Department and Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina named 9-year-old Khamari Campbell an honorary Garner police officer.

Last September Khamari was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and the event was Khamari's wish as he has always wanted to be a police officer.

He has been part of the Police Athletic and Activities League since the third grade. He is now in the fourth grade at Creech Wood Elementary School.