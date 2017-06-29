You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials with the Wake and Durham county sheriff's departments are now assisting in the search for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen leaving the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday.

A meeting involving all of the agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Raleigh police and RDU police, was scheduled for Thursday, so that authorities could coordinate a plan to find Allison Cope.

Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at a Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return. She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Family members said Cope's phone and bag were found at the airport, but her car keys and debit card were missing from her bag.

She was seen going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2 with just keys in her hand, presumably to run to her car for a minute, according to friends.

Justin Farrell and Sarah Kosinksi, two of Cope's friends, were also assisting in the search. Farrell said they hired a helicopter to search Falls Lake.

"We’re determined to find her whatever it takes, whatever it costs," he said.

Police said Cope was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Friends believe she was running to her car in the employee lot to get something on her break, and something happened to her.

Anyone with information about Cope should contact RDU Police at 919-840-7510 or call 911.