http://wr.al/18Fd5

— No injuries were reported after eight freight train cars derailed in southern Moore County early Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officials responded to the incident between Addor Road and Pinebluff Lake Road. According to officials, the train cars remained upright after the derailment, spilling none of the ash the train was carrying.

The tracks in the area of the derailment were torn from the ground and bent by the force of the derailing cars. The road around the tracks was temporarily blocked after the derailment.

According to authorities, there is no immediate hazard to the community from the sealed cars and their cargo.

A specialized rail crane is on the way to the scene of the accident from Richmond, Virginia to assist in placing the cars back onto the tracks to begin cleanup of the scene.