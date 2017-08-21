You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Four people have been found dead in a Halifax County home after what authorities have described as a home invasion.

A family member went to check on a home off Fishing Creek Road in the Glenview community west of Enfield and found the bodies, Sheriff Wes Tripp said.

Some items were missing from the home, but there were no apparent signs of a struggle, Tripp said.

No other details were immediately available.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Nash County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.